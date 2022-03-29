Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

