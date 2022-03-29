Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.