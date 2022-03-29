Lincoln National Corp Sells 254 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

