Lincoln National Corp Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

