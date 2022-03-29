Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,057. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

