Liquity Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and $1.17 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.72 or 0.07124844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,441.82 or 0.99835788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,745,619 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

