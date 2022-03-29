LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMPX stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $503,985. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

