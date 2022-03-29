LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Cap of $907,901.26 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $907,901.26 and approximately $3,025.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00303930 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.99 or 0.01325607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

