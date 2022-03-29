Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LITT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,560,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

