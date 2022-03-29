LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

