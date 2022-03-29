Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $15.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.