Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

