Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
