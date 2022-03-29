Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,039 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Paul Griscom sold 80 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,102.40.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 126 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $3,436.02.

Shares of M stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

