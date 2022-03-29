Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

MSGS stock opened at $174.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $203.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

