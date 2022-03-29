Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)
