Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

