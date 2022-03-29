MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $235,652.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.