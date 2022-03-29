Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MHTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.