Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $113.55 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,390 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 7.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $113,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,572,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 78,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

