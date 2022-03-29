Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $19,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

