Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $19,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.