Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

