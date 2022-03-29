Mark Riggs Sells 1,013 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. 2,396,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,699. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

