Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS stock opened at GBX 157.10 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.68. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.