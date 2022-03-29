Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

