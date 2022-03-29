Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

MBII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

