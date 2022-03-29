Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.00

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.13), with a volume of 4253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £306.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

