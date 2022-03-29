Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 323,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,527,801 shares.The stock last traded at $88.68 and had previously closed at $88.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

