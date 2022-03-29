MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAV stock opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

