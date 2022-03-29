MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MAV stock opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
