Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey Sells 13,219 Shares

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$82,866.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,397,887.37.

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

