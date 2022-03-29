MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

MDXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXH stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000.

