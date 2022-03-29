MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

MEIP opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

