Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEJHY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

MEJHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Meiji has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

