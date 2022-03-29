MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) to post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $31.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,256.50. 486,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,064.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,302.43.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

