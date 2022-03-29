Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

