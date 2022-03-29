Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

