Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
