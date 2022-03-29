MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

