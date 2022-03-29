Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

