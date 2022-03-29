Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MITK opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $232,681 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

