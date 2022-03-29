Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MITL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.86. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW)
