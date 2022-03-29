Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

