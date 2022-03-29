MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MDB stock traded up $15.45 on Tuesday, hitting $436.37. 19,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.87. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

