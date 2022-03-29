Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. 61,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

