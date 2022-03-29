Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $48.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MEG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 179,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

