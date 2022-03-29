Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $346.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $346.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.80.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.34 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.45 and its 200 day moving average is $430.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

