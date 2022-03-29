Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.08 ($9.31).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 535.80 ($7.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 592.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 605.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

