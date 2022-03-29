Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $202.31

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.31 and last traded at $201.72, with a volume of 1395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

