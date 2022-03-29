MXC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.05 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. MXC has a total market cap of $258.52 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00308456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004816 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.89 or 0.01289442 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

