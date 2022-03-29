My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

