Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mymetics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 182,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,950. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Mymetics alerts:

About Mymetics (Get Rating)

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.