Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mymetics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 182,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,950. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
