Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $930.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.18. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

